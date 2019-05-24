MOULTONBOROUGH — The informal Ladies Golf League which was formed last season in Moultonborough is getting ready to kick off its second season.
The league comprises almost 50 women from throughout the Lakes Region, with varying skills and a wide range of handicaps.
On Monday, June 3 — weather permitting — the group will meet at 2 p.m. at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough. Tee times will begin at 3 p.m. sharp. Weekly teams will be announced for that round, once the group knows how many players will attend. The group will have dinner and drinks immediately after play, either at the Overlook Tavern (at Ridgewood CC) or at a nearby restaurant. Dinner is always optional.
The plan this year is very similar to last year. The league uses a Quota Format, which is based on points earned for each player. A Par will earn a player 3 Points, a Bogey is worth 2 Points, a Double Bogey is worth 1 Point, a Birdie is worth 4 points and an Eagle is worth 5 Points.
The League will meet every Monday at a course to be determined in advance. The Ladies will play nine holes of golf, then meet for dinner and to turn in their scorecards to determine how each player scored in comparison to their own individual quota goal. Last year, the ladies’ quota goals ranged from 1 point to more than 20 points. The focus is on fun and making new friends.
Each week, there will also be two additional contests — for example, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, or Fewest Putts.
The League is open to all, and new members are always welcome. There is no requirement to have a formal handicap to join the League. It is pay as you play, and there is no season-long commitment. New members are welcome to join at any point during the season.
For more information, or to join the League, contact Janet White at Janet223@roadrunner.com.
A League of Our Own is an independent league and is not affiliated with Ridgewood CC or any other local course.
