LACONIA — The winners of the Laconia Country Club Member-Member Tournament last month are Barrie Little-Gill and Pat Santaniello, White Tee; Cheri Sweeney and Kellie Klock, Ladies; and Steve Zwicker and Nick Leighton, Men's.
