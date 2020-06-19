Two Best Balls of Four - Net
85% Handicap
June 4
First Place: 129.0, Maria El-Kurd, Joanne Dickinson, Heidi Nielsen, Joan Callahan
Second Place: 138.0, Betsy Staber, Scottie Ferry, Mary Lou Wilson, Karen Sullivan
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.