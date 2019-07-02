I am constantly asked if I sell golf club clones. The short answer is no because it is a patent infringement. However, I do sell lookalikes. There is a difference. Let me explain.
I mentioned in an article a few weeks ago that almost all clubs have a Chinese affiliation. Quite possibly the foundry that manufactures components for the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) also make the companies realize that over 50% of clubs made are lookalikes. Intelligence tells them to do so in order to get that huge bottom line.
Is there a huge difference? No. Price at the consumer level is a major factor. But there will be a slight difference in technology. A major OEM company sells their driver for $400. The cost to build it could be as low as $50. I can build a lookalike for less then $100 direct to the customer.
A number of years ago, we tested a lookalike driver against the OEM club. The result was minimal, with the lookalike coming out on top quite often. One reason is that the club builder has options with the shaft. I personally feel I would not sacrifice a poor quality shaft just to save money. A good shaft is the secret to success.
Now what about clones? They are out there. Clubmakers are selling them. I have seen them and it is amazing how identical they are to the real thing. But the OEM companies have intensive security outreach. They monitor the harbors where the shipments come in from the orient. I have known some of these rogue club builders. They generally are not around long.
What do I recommend? If you can find a good clubmaker who will custom fit you, go for it. You will no doubt save money and your game will not suffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.