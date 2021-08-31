NASHUA — Girls Inc. of New Hampshire hosted over 20 teams at its third annual Granite State Golf Challenge at the beautiful Wayne Stiles golf course at Nashua Country Club on Aug. 9, raising $50,000 for the organization. This year, participating guests enjoyed a shotgun start as each team teed off simultaneously at a different hole on the course. The day wrapped with a 50/50 raffle, silent and live auction and outdoor banquet.
“It was nice to see so many familiar faces and to meet new supporters of Girls Inc. It was a gorgeous day for playing golf and raising funds to offer scholarships to families in need,” said Sharron McCarthy, CEO, Girls Inc. of NH.
All proceeds go toward helping Girls Inc. continue its mission of inspiring girls through research-based programming and mentoring, and scholarships for local New Hampshire girls unable to pay tuition. Girls Inc. of New Hampshire is a nonprofit organization offering center-based and community-based programs that address critical areas, such as STEM education, prevention programs, media and economic literacy and athletics.
To learn more about Girls Inc. of New Hampshire, visit www.girlsincnewhampshire.org.
