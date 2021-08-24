BEDFORD — On Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, the 8th annual FEEDNH.org golf tournament was held at the Manchester Country Club. The event has become one of the most sought-after golf tournaments in New Hampshire because of the tremendous amount of fun, food, and beverages provided throughout the course by Great NH Restaurants’ (T-BONES, CJ’s, and Copper Door) staff and sponsors.
The event raised $86,270 that will help FEEDNH.org’s mission to strengthen New Hampshire communities through philanthropic collaboration, dedicated employee involvement, and volunteerism benefiting local families, elderly, education, and disadvantaged.
The date for the 2022 event has been set for August 15, 2022 and planning is already underway. Those interested in becoming a sponsor are asked to reach out to Tanya Randolph, 603-488-2833.
To learn more visit FEEDNH.org. FEEDNH.org — Great NH Restaurants’ Charitable Trust is located at 124 Bedford Center Rd. Suite B, Bedford, NH 03110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.