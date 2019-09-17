Concord — Concord Hospital Trust’s 30th annual Challenge Scramble Golf Tournament at Concord Country Club held on Monday, Aug. 12, raised $118,000 with 140 players participating.
Funds raised from the event will support Concord Hospital Trust’s Scholarship Fund. The Fund was established with a number of scholarships originally established to support Concord Hospital School of Nursing, which closed in 1989. Combined with more recently established scholarships and other donations, it awards thousands of dollars each year to students of nursing and allied health fields such as social work, physical therapy and nutrition. Today, a volunteer committee comprised of medical professionals, Concord Hospital employees and community members oversee all aspects of the scholarship fund.
In 2018, the Scholarship Fund provided $37,725 in educational support to 21 students.
Major sponsors of the tournament included: Host Sponsor-Daymark; Major Sponsors: Lifeline Ambulance Service; Norgate; The Prescription Center; AVAYA and Integration Partners; Claflin; Davis & Towle Insurance Group; and DePuy/Synthes.
Helping out at the fundraiser were approximately 40 Concord Hospital employees and community volunteers.
For information on how you can support the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund or be involved in next year’s tournament, contact Deanne Pelletier at (603) 227-7000 ext. 5236 or dpelleti@crhc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.