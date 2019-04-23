Someone asked me if it really made a difference whether you started out learning golf with an old “garage sale” set of clubs. Could the new player/student learn the game? The answer is...it's possible. Let us examine the pros and cons.
Golf is hard. It is without question the hardest sport to master and few will ever get to the professional level. It takes every advantage available. But let's just say you are only interested in social golf and will play only on occasion. The answer in my opinion is the same. Start out with equipment which will fit you and give you the best chance at learning. I have had students who gave up after a few lessons. They did not want to invest in “up to date” golf clubs. I think that was a mistake. Building confidence is a major factor. Starting out with modern technology contributes to doing that.
I suggest buying a starter set from a custom/fitter club maker. That person can measure you for the proper flex shaft and club head to help you gain initial confidence in your ability to play the game. This club fitter is an important person in your startup.
How much should you spend initially? Do you need a full set, such as irons, hybrids, fairway wood and driver? Not necessarily. A starter set might just include a few high lofted irons such as a 7 iron through to a sand wedge. A driver and one 22 degree hybrid is really a good start. The cost might be less than $300. It will be worth the expenditure if you are really serious about learning and playing.
Now, what is next? Do not go directly to the golf course. Find a good teacher and start out at a driving range. There is a lot to learn. A teacher will help you with grip, swing technique, and what clubs to use on each shot. In addition, proper etiquette while playing is important and needs to be learned.
So can you learn with old clubs? It would be better with what is discussed herein. It will be easier and more enjoyable.
