Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.