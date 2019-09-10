GILFORD — The 26th Annual Bolduc Park Golf Tournament was held in August to benefit the Bolduc Park Association. The association maintains a 9-hole golf course, disc golf course and cross country ski and snowshoeing facility at 285 Gilford Avenue on the Gilford and Laconia town line. The course is open to the public for a donation and is appropriate for all ages.
Tournament winners include Judy Malonson, winner of the women 80 and over division. Men 80 and over division winners were Bob Casey in first place, Paul Rich in second place, and Perry Audley in third place. Women's 70-79 winners were Elaine Holt in first place, Vivian Glass in second place, and Marilyn Bolduc in third place. Bob Bolduc had the lowest score in the tournament with a 58, and was first in the men's 70-79 division. The division included second place winner Tom Astaldi and in third place Don McClung. Cindy Church placed first, Robin Mescon placed second, and Malou Lapointe placed third in the women's 40-69 division. The men's 40-69 division was won by Ron Johnson, with Peter Lapointe finishing second, and Mike Horton in third. Winners in the men's 16-39 division were Nate Stevens in first, Jeremy Dry in second, and Mike Pucci in third place.
Nick Pucci won the 15 and under closest to the hole contest. Mary Vinton was closest to the pin for the women. The men's closest to the hole contest was won by Richard Berg and Joel Collie came in second. Putting contest winners were Roland Bussiere in first, Peter Daniels in second, and Paul Herman in third place.
