BELMONT — The annual Robbie Mills Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Lochmere Country Club in Tilton.
The event, hosted by Atlantic Broadband and the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, will benefit youth-serving organizations in the area. Now in its 20th year, the event began to honor the memory of Robbie Mills, son of Wendy Mills, an Atlantic Broadband employee. Robbie was a 14-year-old Laconia boy who was killed in 1997 for his trail bike by two older teens. The event was launched that year to support the Robbie Mills Memorial Fund, which donates proceeds to youth-serving organizations in Laconia.
Over the years, the fundraiser and the organizations it supports have grown significantly. Last year’s event raised nearly $25,000 to support the Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield, Boys & Girls Club of Lakes Region in Concord, Granite State Children’s Alliance and Child Advocacy Center serving Belknap, Carroll, and Strafford counties, Bread and Roses Kitchen in Franklin, WABAN in Sanford, Maine, Haven in Rochester, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the Greater Lakes Region Charitable Fund Children’s Auction.
Tournament organizers are seeking event sponsors and registrations. Single player and team registrations, donations, as well as a variety of sponsorship opportunities, are being accepted online by visiting Atlanticbb.com/robbiemillsgolf. Registration is open through Aug. 30.
“We are grateful to all who have supported this cause over the past 20 years and look forward to an enjoyable day for participants and a successful day for the organizations that are supported through the event,” said Edward Merrill, general manager for Atlantic Broadband.
To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, visit atlanticbb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.