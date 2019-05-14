Arnold Palmer, in my opinion, put golf into the hands of all amateur golfers. Courses today are filled with young to old golfers enjoying something that, 50 years ago, few could afford. There has been a lot of skepticism about the game, and he helped bring the negative into the positive.
I was standing outside the pro shop at Bayhill Golf Course in Orlando looking at a golf cart that belonged to Arnie. All of a sudden a voice came from behind me asking if I liked the cart. I turned to realize it was Arnold Palmer. We talked briefly and when I told him I was a club maker, it piqued his interest to ask if I just put clubs together for fun or whether I was involved in the technology of the process. I told him I was most interested in club fitting, as I was sure that fitting was most important. He agreed.
He told me something that day that I will never forget in the procedure of club fitting. He said, "It is not how fast you swing the club, but how far and how fast you take it back. He finished by saying if you take it back real fast, you better have good brakes in order to stop and make the return trip to the ball.”
So keeping that in mind, a club fitter must be aware of how to use and cut the proper shaft. It will make all the difference in the world toward feel, trajectory and flight pattern. Otherwise the clubhead cannot get back square to the ball. Makes sense, doesn’t it?
I have employed these and other techniques and have had good success. I will never forget Arnold Palmer. He took the time to find interest in what I do. I will never forget that. Thank you, Arnie.
David Charneskey is a PGA pro who formerly worked at the TopFlite/Hogan Test Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
