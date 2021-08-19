Take a trip back in time and see spectacular views—day or night—at the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
Also known as the Lucknow Estate, the manor was built in 1913-14 and opened to the public in 1959, offering stunning examples of Arts and Crafts architecture and nature.
Take a self-guided tour of the home, which has been well-preserved, taking you back in time as you pass through.
On Sept. 16, 30 and Oct. 14, head up for the 5:30 “Castle After Hours” events and explore the night sky. The rooms of the home take on a special ambiance in the evening light.
For hours, event details and other information, visit https://www.castleintheclouds.org/ or call 603-476-5900.
