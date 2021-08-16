Welcome!
Discover autumn in the Lakes Region, the season where New Hampshire really starts to glow! With our warm hospitality and our ever-changing hues of the foliage on our hills, to the smiles of our jack-o-lanterns, autumn is the time to explore the bounty and beauty unique to our region.opportunities that happen in autumn. We invite you to explore, rediscover while still practicing our safety guidelines by being kind and respectful of others. Whether you are looking for an outdoor adventure, cultural entertainment, to explore the history, to cruise the back roads, or searching for someplace to eat or stay, there are many exciting things to discover.
From Lake Winnipesaukee to the Three Rivers Community, the many sparkling lakes surrounding us to the majestic mountains that overlook them, our Greater Lakes Region is comprised of diverse communities, filled with businesses featuring unique charm, diverse lodging options, an abundance of cultural arts with live performances, community events and breathtaking scenic beauty.
Thumb through our Fall Fun Guide and choose from among the hundreds of experiences that memories will be made from. Locals will rediscover what makes this region distinct and what visitors will find unforgettable. We hope you enjoy your summer of fun and make new wonderful memories. Come Catch the Glow!
Be Well & Stay Safe,
Karmen Gifford, President
Lakes Region Chamber
