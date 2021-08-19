Tanger Outlets will sponsor its 13th annual TangerFit 5K on Sunday, October 3 at 8:30 a.m. to bring the community together while encouraging fitness and fighting cancer.
Proceeds of the race will benefit Concord Hospital-Laconia’s breast health initiatives.
The race will begin at the Tanger Outlets in Tilton. The first 500 registrants will receive a race t-shirt, and the top two finishers in each age category will earn a Top Finishers Medal.
The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 1 at noon. To register or to learn more about event categories, prizes and sponsors, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/tilton/events/october.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.