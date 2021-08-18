With two newly renovated historic stages, the Lakes Region can now boast of multiple classic venues where theater buffs can take in a play or a musical performance. Here are some of the most popular:
The Colonial Theatre of Laconia was built in 1914 as a premier vaudeville venue. It became a movie theater in the 1930s and divided into a five-room cineplex by the time it closed in 2002. A recent $14.4 million restoration project brought the theater back to its original splendor. The Colonial is once again resplendent with gilded, ornate trim and painted murals of cherubs and Victorian-era flora. For performances and tickets, visit coloniallaconia.com.
Before this spring, the last performance at the Lakeport Opera House was in 1960. The theater was shuttered and the historic building itself became dormant. A recent million-dollar investment brought the 30,000-square-foot building and the theater space back to life. The venue now offers a 1940s-era Copacabana glory blended with modern, cosmopolitan touches, including cocktail tables and overstuffed chairs that ensure the front row seats are best. For performances and tickets, visit lakeportopera.com.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse was founded in 2004, and it stands out in part because its season runs into October. For performances and tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
The 9,000-seat Bank of NH Pavilion is a power-house venue that draws power-house musicians in all genres, such as Willie Nelson and the Outlaw Music Festival, Alice Cooper and 3 Doors Down—all coming in September. For performances and tickets, visit banknhpavilion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.