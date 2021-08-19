Watch where you step in Meredith this fall as businesses throughout the town will be displaying some comical and spine-tingling figures as part of the Greater Meredith Program’s annual Spooktacular Scarecrow Contest.
Businesses are invited to display their creations to drum up some community and Halloween spirit. Their inventions could have a commerce theme, or they might be funny—or scary! Watch out!
Participating organizations will be listed in a guidebook that families will use to tour the town, check out the scarecrows and vote on their favorite. The creations will also be judged by a panel.
To participate and for more information, contact the Greater Meredith Program at gmp@greatermeredith.org or call 603 279-9015.
