As brewing companies hop up across the country, they are settling in this region as well, bringing great flavors, great food and new places to bond with friends and family. Here is a sampling of local breweries.
Lone Wolfe brewing company offers cocktails as well as its own beer, along with burgers, sandwiches and apps. Live music is offered outdoors in the beer garden on Fridays and Saturdays in good weather. And it’s first-come, first-served. (36 Mill St., Wolfeboro, thelonewolfe.com )
Vulgar Brewing Company was founded in 2018 for the masses. Its specialty is clean, drinkable, traditional beer that keeps you wanting more. Local ingredients are used whenever possible, and brick oven pizza is served—also with fresh ingredients! (378 Central St., Franklin, vbc.beer/)
At Weirs Beach, the year-old Craft Beer Xchange Home of The Witches Brew Pub features brews by makers such as Clown Shoes Beer, Berkshire Brewing and Jack’s Abbey, along with hard seltzers and ciders. There are 36 taps, some dedicated to the foundational breweries in Europe. The menu features bratwurst, mac and cheese, and lots of pizza. In the fall, Wiener and Jaeger schnitzel will be available as well. (59 Doe Ave. at Weirs Beach, facebook.com/CRAFTBEERXCHANGE/)
Kettlehead Brewing Company is known for its New England-style IPAs, which use hop strains that impart fruit juice flavors and scents and are typically unfiltered and hazy. In addition to a full and impressive tap list, Kettlehead offers soda, wine and sangria, also apps, and a full menu. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 603-286-8100. (407 West Main St., Tilton, kettleheadbrewing.com/)
The home for Twin Barns is literally a pair of old barns, and its brews include New England IPAs, a blonde ale, a brown ale and a wheat beer. The menu includes apps, burgers and sandwiches. Visitors place their orders at the bar, rather than with wait staff, and seat themselves at long, picnic-style tables. Games are available. (194 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, twinbarnsbrewing.com)
