Along with the chance for glory, supporting the region’s WOW Trail is the key reason to hit the pavement in The Runaway Pumpkin fundraiser. Cash prizes and fresh pumpkin bread are some other good incentives.
Come out to the track at Opechee Park in Laconia in a Halloween costume or workout gear on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. for the 6th annual The Runaway Pumpkin 10K & 5K Run/Walk. The event raises dollars to support the WOW Trail, which connects bikers and walkers to three lakes: Winnisquam, Opechee and Winnipesaukee.
Roughly 400-450 people are expected to turn out to run or walk the course, which includes sections of the WOW Trail and offers views of Lake Opechee. The Bread Winners—the three top overall male and female runners and the top three male and female runners in a range of age categories—will receive the cash prizes and bread donated by Annie’s Cafe & Catering.
“We wouldn’t have this great event without our sponsors,” said Jennifer Beetle, event director, giving a nod to presenting sponsor Eastern Propane and Oil and others. “Please help us appreciate them.”
To register or for information on fees, pricing, awards and sponsors, visit https://www.wowtrail.org/runawaypumpkin. To get an event shirt, register by Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.