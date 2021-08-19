The Sandwich Fair was once about commerce for farmers, but now the annual offering is all about entertainment via all things agricultural.
Held every year in Center Sandwich over Columbus Day weekend, this year’s event will be Oct. 9 to 11.
The fair began in 1886 so farmers could trade and sell cattle. Now, visitors can expect to see cattle-pull competitions, tractor pulls, horseback riding and show animals. Modern attractions include craft halls, midway games and rides, food vendors, an antique car parade, live entertainment and children’s events.
Gates open daily at 8 a.m. and close when the animals have finished competing, and there are not enough people left on the grounds to operate the rides. Don’t bring your pets. But do bring money as it’s a cash-only affair. (There’s an ATM there, if you forget.)
For admission cost, directions or information on parking, programs and history, visit www.thesandwichfair.com or call 603-284-7062.
