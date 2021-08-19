Pumpkins and young people go well together naturally, and the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation’s 2nd Annual Pumpkin Figure Decorating Contest allows one to support the other.
People across the region are invited to create unique pumpkin figures, display them in their yards and send a photo to the scholarship foundation. Make sure your figures are out by mid-October as judging is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16.
Registration begins Sept. 1. For details on how to enter, entry fees, prizes and other contest rules, visit https://www.lrscholarship.org/pumpkin-figure-contest.
Last year, the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation received 285 donations, and over a half million dollars was awarded to 292 young people. Put your pumpkin creation to work for youth!
