The Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers (LRBRA) will host their 15th annual Lakes Region Parade of Homes Saturday, Sunday and Monday, October 9, 10 & 11, 2021.
Visitors come from all over New England, including Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and locally in New Hampshire to view the beautifully crafted homes in this popular three day, self-guided tour. The tour will showcase a variety of homes ranging from 1,800 to 8,000 sq. ft. Styles include a traditional post & beam lake front home, a beautiful carriage guest house, a Barndominium which alone is worth the ticket price, a newly built island cottage, a student built off site custom built home and the latest in home design, energy efficient features, and home automation.
Visitors have three days to visit the homes. General admission tickets are $20/pp. One ticket is good all weekend with hours each day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or during the event at the first home they visit. In addition, visitors can use the parade app to plan their 3-day self-guided tour. They can decide which home to visit first with turn-by-turn directions, view photos, access builders’ profiles and videos.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken at each home to ensure the experience is safe for all. The tour will include some in person and some virtual only projects - all projects can be viewed online. lakesregionparadeofhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.