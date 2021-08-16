If two-wheeling it is your thing, you can ride wooded trails in the Lakes Region on a mountain bike or cruise along the WOW Trail, aptly named for its views of lakes Winnisquam, Opechee and Winnipesaukee.
Built along state railway lines, the WOW spans from Elm Street in Lakeport, through downtown Laconia and on to the Belmont town line, where it meets with Belmont’s Winnisquam Scenic Trail, creating nearly five miles of continuous trail.
Along with taking in city, lake and wooded views, you can stop and shop—or have a bite to eat—in downtown Laconia or have a picnic and a swim at Leslie Roberts Beach in Belmont. For parking and other information, visit www.wowtrail.org.
For more rugged bikers, the New England Mountain Bike Association offers two large trail systems, each offering miles of terrain for beginners and experienced riders. One 10-mile system is nestled within the 2,500-acre Franklin Falls Dam, offering mostly “Easy” trails and a one-mile stretch that’s considered “Difficult.”
Trails for the highly skilled technical rider have been developed by NEMBA and the Lakes Region Conservation Trust on the Page Hill property. Seven miles of trails for intermediate and advanced riders feature challenges that “will require you to use all of your line picking skills to their fullest,” according to the NEMBA website.
Mountain biking thrills can also be found at Highland Mountain Bike Park. Once a ski area, the Highland terrain offers trails built for gravity-fueled runs. Newcomers are welcome, too.
Gear up, and hang ten!
