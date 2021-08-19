Thanks to a new Franklin resident’s innovative thinking, work on a whitewater park is underway in the city, with paddlers at the ready for the fun and a host of investors already capitalizing on the anticipated boost to tourism.
Paddler Marty Parichand, who moved to Franklin five years ago, brought with him his dream to turn the Winnipesaukee River, where it flows into downtown Franklin, into a playground for paddlers.
Plans for Mill City Park call for the creation of three whitewater features, including a stretch of rapids. Improvements to the shoreline will include a walking path, grandstand seating and an amphitheater.
Vulgar Brewing Company cited the park as one of its reasons for locating in Franklin, and other investors already have building refurbishment projects underway as a result, too.
