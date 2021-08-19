Come quack yourself up at the Belknap Mill’s 5th Annual Riverside Duck Derby at the mill in Laconia on Saturday Oct 16.
Come to the mill at 25 Beacon St. just before 4 to be sure you catch the rubber ducks dropping into the river at 4:15 p.m. Then, cheer them on as they race downstream from the Avery Dam. The first ducks to cross the finish line win. And so will you.
The cost of the ducks are $5 each; $20 for a Quack Pack of five; $35 for a Deluxe Quack Pack of 10, and $60 for the Super Quack Pack with 20 ducks.
The event is a fundraiser for the Belknap Mill, a mecca for history, art and education. For more information, call 603-524-8813 or email operations@BelknapMill.org.
