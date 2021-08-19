Apple picking is a fun family outing because you can experience the outdoors, pick crisp fall produce and talk about eating your wares—a la mode.
To see a map of orchards statewide, visit nhfruitgrowers.org. These orchards are in the Lakes Region.
Stone Brook Hill Farm
123 Glidden Rd., Gilford
603-293-4300
Smith Orchard
184 Leavitt Road, Belmont
Stone Mountain Farm
522 Laconia Road, Belmont
603-731-2493
Surowiec Farm
53 Perley Hill Road, Sanbornton
603-286-4069
Hackleboro Orchards
61 Orchard Road, Canterbury
603-783-4248
Meadow Ledge Farm
612 Route 129, Loudon
603-798-5860
Cardigan Mountain Orchard
1540 Mt Cardigan Road, Alexandria
603-744-2248
