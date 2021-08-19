Apple picking is a fun family outing because you can experience the outdoors, pick crisp fall produce and talk about eating your wares—a la mode. 

To see a map of orchards statewide, visit nhfruitgrowers.org. These orchards are in the Lakes Region. 

Stone Brook Hill Farm

123 Glidden Rd., Gilford

603-293-4300

stonebrookhillfarm.com

Smith Orchard

184 Leavitt Road, Belmont 

wmcr@metrocast.net

smithorchard.com

Stone Mountain Farm

522 Laconia Road, Belmont

603-731-2493

stonemtnfarm.com

Surowiec Farm

53 Perley Hill Road, Sanbornton

603-286-4069

surowiecfarm.com

Hackleboro Orchards

61 Orchard Road, Canterbury 

603-783-4248

hackleboroorchards.com

Meadow Ledge Farm

612 Route 129, Loudon 

603-798-5860

meadowledgefarm.com

Cardigan Mountain Orchard 

1540 Mt Cardigan Road, Alexandria

603-744-2248

cardiganmtnorchard.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.