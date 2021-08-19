Castleberry Fairs & Festivals brings handmade arts and crafts, food and live music to people across the state in the form of events, and one such celebration is coming to Meredith on Oct. 2 and 3.
Come out for the Autumn Craft Festival on the Lake at Mill Falls Marketplace. For more information, call 603-332-2616 or visit https://castleberryfairs.com/.
Joyce’s Craft Shows brings a dozen fabulous fairs to the state each year, giving exhibitors exposure and offering buyers and browsers access to fine jewelry, primitive crafts, country and contemporary decor and much more.
On Sept. 25 and 26, the Falling Leaves Craft Fair will come to the Tanger Outlets in Tilton. And Nov. 6 and 7, the Silver Bells Craft Fair comes to the outlet mall on Route 3.
Each fair is unique, and the events are held rain or shine. For more information, email joyceendee@gmail.com or call 603-528-4014.
