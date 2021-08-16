There’s nothing like taking in the fall foliage from up on high. So, lace up your boots and get some exercise as you enjoy the vibrant colors on a Lakes Region trail.
Mount Major in Alton is a popular trek that offers stunning views from the summit just two and a half miles from the parking lot off Route 11. Because it’s so spectacular, it is often spectacularly crowded, with a full to overflowing parking lot.
Piper Mountain is a quieter alternative, fun for its summit’s Flintstone-like furniture made from granite stones. The view of the foliage and nearby peaks will be great in the fall, but don’t expect a grand view of the lakes here—just little peeks on this peak.
Belknap Mountain’s woodsy trails are peaceful, and you’ll enjoy a panoramic view from the fire tower at the top. Learn more about the Belknap Range trails at belknaprangetrails.org.
The Castle in the Clouds property, maintained by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, covers over 5,500 acres and offers views of waterfalls and the Ossipee Mountains. There are 28 miles of trails and old carriage roads that the Conservation Trust makes available to the public.
The Brook Trail offers views of seven waterfalls. For more difficulty, consider the two-and-a-half-mile Mount Roberts climb, or hike five miles to the Mount Shaw summit— at 2,990 feet, the highest point in the Lakes Region.
Learn more about the Castle in the Clouds trail system at https://www.castleintheclouds.org/things-to-do/hiking-walking-trails/.
