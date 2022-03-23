LACONIA — Ziggy and Miles Johnston are the last featured artists in the Belknap Mill’s Bell & Brick Winter Concert Series, Thursday, March 24 from 7-8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the Mill’s third floor. To ensure a high-quality music experience the Mill will be partnering with John McCarthur of NH Music Collective. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.
For more ticket information or other Belknap Mill programming visit: www.belknapmill.org or call 603-524-8813.
