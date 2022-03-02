LACONIA — Members of the Historic District Commission were on foot meeting and greeting downtown businesses Feb. 8-17. The purpose was to inform the public about the Historic District Commission and the possible expansion of the downtown area following a study completed by Historic Preservation Consultant, Mae Williams. The Heritage Commission engaged the expertise of Williams to evaluate the historical and cultural significance of structures in the area. The study can be accessed on the City of Laconia website, under the Heritage Commission.
If you are downtown building or business owner that was not visited in February, the members of the commission are available by reaching out to the planning office or by attending a meeting. The Historic District Commission meets the last Tuesday of each month, in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. and welcomes the community to attend. The next meeting is Tuesday, March 29.
