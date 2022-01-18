LACONIA — Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live at the Colonial Theatre - Laconia on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading. Masks are required throughout the entire performance.
“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location. “The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”
Learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.
