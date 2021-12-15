LACONIA — A listing of those organizations and participants who will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at the downtown Laconia kettle. Thursday, Dec. 16 is Salvation Army's “Kettle Blitz Day” where several local leaders including the Fire and Police Chiefs. Tuesday: Lakes Region Rotary

Thursday, Dec. 16: Attorney Demos, Sheriff Wright, Chief Matt Canfield, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, Steve Rucker, Amy Hinds, Amy Lovisek, Nancy Morill, Scott Myers, Robert Hamel, Ginny Sanborn and Judge James Carroll

Friday, Dec.17: Irwin Zone

Saturday, Dec. 18: Laconia Key Club & Interact

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.