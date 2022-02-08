LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party: Misery Loves Company Tour on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. Award-winning comedic magician, Piff the Magic Dragon has teamed up with world-renowned golden-voiced clown, Puddles Pity Party, for their Misery Loves Company Tour. Not bad for two “losers” from America’s Got Talent. These satin-adorned down-and-outers have been pals since they first met ages ago at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Neither is easily amused, but when offered the chance to tour as co-headliners, they both agreed it was a pretty good idea.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.