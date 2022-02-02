LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild will host a virtual workshop on Easy Binding Techniques on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This class is suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced, as several different and interesting binding techniques will be covered. Just a few spaces still remain, on a first-come, first-served basis.
New Hampshire Quilt Teacher, Linda Pearl, will share a FUN, FUNctional and FUNdamental approach to binding quilts. She will share her techniques for flange bindings, two color bindings, striped bindings and invisible bindings. This six-hour workshop will be held via Zoom.
Non-member class fee is $28. Non-guild members may register at: info@bmqg.org. On the left side on the home page, you will see menu items; simply click on “workshops” and a descriptive page pops up, complete with a link for registering for this workshop. Fill out your information and copy the mailing address to send your check. The mailing address is on the sign-up page, and also on the bottom of the website’s home page. Pre-class instructions will be sent to participants once they sign up, but registration is complete only when your check is received. The class link will be sent well before class time. Limited to 24 students.
The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
