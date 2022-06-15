LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival brings over a million dollars to the local economy. It takes place when summer tourism has slowed and before the seasonal transition to winter tourism. It's a chance to highlight Lakes Region communities and emphasizes the growing revitalization happening all around the area. The event draws visitors nationwide. NH Pumpkin Festival brings joy as a celebration of everything autumn.
There are many ways to be part of this year’s NH Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. Most importantly, a pumpkin festival must have pumpkins. The festival is focused on building creativity, not hitting a Guinness world record. As the official organizer, the Lakes Region Chamber is seeking a sponsor for an all new Jack-O-Lantern Trail. This will be an October version of the December Holiday Light Display. There will be a digital map to discover the trail of brightly shining Jack-O-Lantern displays lit up across the region beyond the festival footprint. Imagine the creative display that could be featured in front of a business, home, or maybe even a street.
Vendor registration is now open for both food and artisan/craft vendors. If you are interested in participating, visit NHPumpkinFestival.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and contributions to support the festival are always welcome. Got an idea, please contact the Chamber. Opportunities can be a contribution promoting a business or a sponsorship can include engagement with an activity or booth during the festival. Businesses who are not currently chamber members, consider joining.
Outdoor attractions are invited to learn how they can be part of the Outdoor Adventure Expo from noon to 5 p.m. on Beacon Street West, showcasing the opportunities in the Lakes Region. This section of the festival was a big draw in 2019.
Support New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival. Join the festival in reaching the goal of raising $50,000 by July 1. As of today, the Chamber has raised $15,477. Find out who the current sponsors are and how to be a sponsor at NHPumpkinFestival.com.
For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org.
