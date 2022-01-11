LACONIA — The Bob McCarthy Trio is the featured artist in the first of six live concerts in the Belknap Mill’s Bell & Brick Winter Concert Series on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 7-8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the Mill’s third floor. To ensure a high-quality music experience we will be partnering with John McCarthur of NH Music Collective. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Masks are required and social distanced seating will be provided. Plan to attend the full series of all six Bell and Brick Coffeehouse concerts for $10/concert or $40 for the entire series...that's two concerts for free. Tickets available at the door or at www.belknapmill.org.
For more ticket information or other Belknap Mill programming visit www.belknapmill.org or call 603-524-8813.
