LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire was recently voted Best Local Bank for Small Business and Best Commercial Lender in New Hampshire Business Review’s 2022 Best of Business Awards. New Hampshire Business Review reader’s casted more than 3,000 online votes to select this year’s Best of Business Award recipients, which included nearly 100 businesses across New Hampshire in a range of business-to-business categories. Bank of New Hampshire, along with all 2022 BOB Awards winners, will be celebrated during NH Business Review’s BOB Awards celebration on Thursday, March 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
“Bank of New Hampshire is honored to have been voted as the Best Local Bank for Small Business for the 10th consecutive year and as Best Commercial Lender for the 2nd consecutive year,” said Chris Logan, president and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “Receiving these recognitions once again is a testament to our commitment to bringing innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers and communities across the state of New Hampshire. Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and we are thankful for each customer who has chosen us as their banking partner.”
“The BOB award recipients represent the very best of the New Hampshire business community and serve as a model for business leaders across the state,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to Bank of New Hampshire and the rest of this year’s winners on this well-deserved honor!”
To learn more about the 2022 Best of Business Awards, and for a full list of winners, visit nhbr.com/BOB-Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.