CONCORD – The City of Concord and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce have invited professional sculptors to share their work with the public and the result is Art on Main, a public art exhibit in the city’s historic downtown.
New this year are: Judith Peck's "Tennis Player," Blaze Konefal's "Windwave V8" and David Skora’s “Harlequin.”
They join work by Rob Lorenson, “Taper Deco;” David Boyagian, “Unfurling With Seeds;” Jon BonSignore , “Toe Dancers;” Dale Rogers, “American Dog;” Joe Gray "Bench;" and Beverly Benson Seamans "A Moment in Time."
Now in its third year, Concord’s rotating outdoor art exhibit features the work of artist both local and national. Art on Main is a year-round, outdoor, open-air exhibit and is a partnership between the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Concord Committee, and the City of Concord.
Mixed with Concord’s classical art, it creates an open-air gallery that is free to enjoy, and on view every day. And, all of the artwork is for sale. Installations may last from one to two years, typically remaining on view from 12 to 18 months. The artworks are leased from their owners.
New Hampshire’s state capital features an award-winning Main Street and a Destination Downtown full of local shops, restaurants and cultural venues that attract visitors throughout the year.
https://www.visitconcord-nh.com/2018-temporary-public-art-concord-nh
