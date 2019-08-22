“I’m a greater believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.”
– Thomas Jefferson
CONCORD – To everything, there is a purpose. For Concord’s farmers, that purpose is family, friends, and the hands that work the land. The harvest is their lifeline.
Concord’s agricultural industry is a “coming of age” story. Since the 1700’s, it’s supported the people and the economy. Such is the story of a local farm deeply rooted in Concord’s history, Carter Hill Orchard.
Those who know Rob Larocque best, know he’s a kind soul and timeless storyteller with anecdotes that leave you rolling in stitches of laughter reflecting on a life lesson that sticks with you. When asked what he’s learned from farming life, he just chuckled, “Oh, I’ve got so many, I don’t know where to begin.” He honed in on one for me, “Our first year, right after we signed the papers August 1, we went to Szechuan Garden to have supper. Wouldn’t you know it, right in the middle of supper, we got hit with a hail storm! The day we signed the papers!” We shared a laugh and I waited for the words of wisdom, “You know, the hardest part about farming is that it teaches you, you better save for a rainy day, because you know there will be one.” In our chat, we both agreed there’s no better authority than his website for the history of the land and how he and Annette acquired it.
Carter Hill is named after Ezekiel Carter Hill in the West Parish of Concord. This area of Concord is simply known as West Concord now, but the old parish name lives on in West Parish Road, which runs along the southern edge of the Orchard,.
Ezekiel’s nephew, Ezra Carter, settled the orchard on Carter Hill in the 1760s with his wife Phebe Whittmore of Pembroke, and it stayed in the family until about 1895, when it was sold to Brothers Caleb and George Little. Robert and Paul Farnum bought it in 1928, and in 1972 the Farnum brothers sold the orchard to Sunnycrest Inc., which owned an apple orchard in Londonderry.
Sunnycrest operated the farm in Concord for 29 years under the management of Robert Larocque.
In 2001, Robert Larocque and his wife Annette purchased the orchard from Sunnycrest with help from friends, neighbors and money from federal and state preservation projects. The Larocques changed the orchard’s name to Carter Hill Orchard – after the hill on which the farm resides – and set out to bring new life to the land.
“You know the first year, we had a lot of land that wasn’t planted and we didn’t have good apples,” Rob Larocque said. “I had to buy them from Manley Bracket up in Limington, Maine. You know he was around 85 back then and he’d seen it all. So, here I show up and cut him a check. I’m just standing there. He asks me if I want a cup of coffee. I said sure. He told me he’d be right back. I waited a long time. You know his house was attached to his barn. I figured something happened to one of the animals. He shows back up, with no coffee. I asked him what happened. He told me, ‘I didn’t come back with coffee, but your check’s good.’ We had a good laugh.”
Larocque is a humble guy who sees the good in people first. It could be the reason, even in the midst of hardship, his cup is half-full.
"The first five years were the hardest", he offered, but fortune smiled on the couple and allowed them to get through the times when there wasn’t a penny extra.
“You know how some people are just lucky?” he asked. “That’s us. It wasn’t easy when we first started out. You wonder how you’ll get by. Here’s another story for you. In our first years, we had a bit of luck, the city decided to pave Fisherville Road main corridor. The bypass was on our road! Traffic was redirected right past our farm."
Larocque laughed heartily.
“People drove by, stopped by, and they just still keep coming,” he said.
The 2019 Season in underway. Located at 73 Carter Hill Road in Concord, the farm is open every day 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make sure to call ahead for fruit. The number is (603) 225-2625. It's almost apple pickin' time, and that means cider, seasonal foods, and traditional fall fun!
You can subscribe to The Carter Hill Orchard Facebook page or visit their website carterhillapples.com or just give them a ring:
The Larocques have one important mention about furry friends. Per state regulations, dogs are not allowed in the Country Store and not allowed in the Orchard until November 22. This does not apply to service animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.