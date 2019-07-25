CONCORD – Have you ever found a diamond in the rough? Do you remember how you felt at that defining moment? Nikki Clarke, Executive Director of the new Bank of New Hampshire Stage, remembers it well.
“We knew Concord needed a space for intimate venues, a stand-up club scene, one that was up close and personal, where performers would feel close to their audience,” she said. “We were actually considering remodeling a space under our banquet kitchen when that idea was put on hold.”
It all started with an unsuspecting phone call.
“That’s when Steve Duprey, contractor, explained that the family who owned the old Concord Movie Theatre was willing to sell it,” Clarke recalled of the building located at 16 South Main St. “That was my defining moment. I knew the space would be magical! It has a ‘wow’ factor and the vision was crystal clear. I could see a place for young people. The building had more space, and versatility!”
People who don’t know the story, she said, sometimes wonder how they found the place.
“We didn’t find this location, the venue chose us,” Clarke said.
With a generous donation from the Bank of New Hampshire and years of planning, a vision had come to fruition.
The new Bank of New Hampshire Stage at The Capitol Theatre – it's actually just down the street, about 800 feet away – has two performance areas. Upstairs is a bar, lounge and small stage.
“We call it The Cantin Room, after the sisters who ran the theatre,” Clarke said.
Downstairs is the theater area. It has multiple setups and moveable seating that can accommodate about 300 people. The seats are real theater seats and can be arranged to fit any venue. They can be pulled out just half way to allow space for tables, chairs, and even dance space in front of the stage. For other venues, the entire set of theater chairs can extend and used to accommodate a performance and full audience.
When asked about corporate and private events, Clarke said, “Because we want to bring in the best of entertainers here, we reserve our weekends to showcase musicians and performers. Weekdays can be reserved for any corporate or private events.”
Iconic pieces from the old bakery and the movie theater that once resided in the building have been meticulously protected. Remember the old ticket booth? You can still see it. About a third of it is prominently displayed at the end of the theater. And Norris’ Bakery? Those barn doors on rollers are now where the ovens used to be. Do you remember the old theater seats? With subtle ingenuity, they’re used in a pattern fashion on the walls for sound absorption.
“We knew we wanted our history preserved,” Clarke said. “We even contracted with a graphic novelist to help us preserve the movie posters. They’re all shapes and sizes. They’re being repurposed and reinstalled in the bar in such a way they tell the story of our building.”
Clarke said there’s passion behind the preservation projects. “Saturday night, at the end of Market Day, we held tours. More than 800 people strolled through our doors, many reminiscing over first dates, first movies, and their first kiss. We are a part of history.”
The new Bank of New Hampshire Stage at Capitol Theatre hasn’t closed out an era. Rather, it has embraced Concord’s yearning to create lasting memories for generations to come.
Highlights include:
• A 30-by-16-foot stage with backstage dressing rooms, kitchenette, rest rooms, and storage.
• An easy-access loading dock
• A state-of-the-art LED moving light system and audio system, configurable to accommodate a variety of programming.
• A 24-by-14- foot video wall with surround sound.
What you need to know:
To find a venue: https://ccanh.com/: Click on “Calendar of Events” tab
To book a performance or request an artist: https://ccanh.com/: Click on “Booking” and fill out the information
If you’re interested in renting space for a venue:
https://ccanh.com/: Click on “Venues & Rentals” there’s a pull-down menu for “Plan Your Event”.
