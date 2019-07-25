Intown Concord celebrates the vibrancy of the community and challenges people to jump in the fun with some friendly competition! People are invited to come downtown to the State House Lawn and City Plaza for the Camp Intown: Old-Fashioned Field Day, Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.–1p.m. This free event will feature nostalgic relay games like the 3-legged race, sack races and wheelbarrow races along with hula hoop, limbo and other contests. The young and young at heart are welcome to enjoy this one-day Camp Intown Field Day event.
People can also dance to the beat in the summer heat with DJ Nazzy Nazz from 105.5 WJYY on City Plaza, race to the finish line in the State House Lawn Relay Zones while you balance an egg on a spoon, bounce across the grass in a burlap sack, sprint perfectly in-sync with your friend or family member while tied together by the leg, or conquer the obstacle course. Participants can sign up for relay times by visiting the Camp Intown Page of the Intown Concord website or https://signup.com/go/tXAWaJi
Additional activities include lawn games and arts and crafts, along with a stuff-the-bus school supply drive. Intown Concord looks forward to filling an entire bus with school supplies for local classrooms.
While downtown, people can also visit the businesses and unique shops to pick up back-to-school or end-of-summer necessities.
For more information, visit www.IntownConcord.org, connect with Intown Concord on social media, or call 603.226.2150.
Camp Intown's Old-Fashioned Field Day is an Intown Concord Discover Downtown Series Event supported by Presenting Sponsor New Hampshire Federal Credit Union, Presenting Media Sponsor Binnie Media and 105.5. WJYY, and Bronze Sponsor Zoë & Co., Professional Bra Fitters. Intown Concord also appreciates the support from the City of Concord and the Concord Parks & Recreation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.