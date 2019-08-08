CONCORD – The date was March 1, 1860, and Phenix Hall was packed to the walls in the early afternoon. Those who attended the “Grand Republican Rally” confirmed what many already knew about candidate Abraham Lincoln – that his character was genuine and his political platform was controversial, focusing his provocative message condemning the advancement of slavery. It was clear not everyone shared his views; however, Lincoln surprisingly welcomed opposing arguments during his speech. Hecklers and high-strung critics were recognized and given time to speak. That stormy afternoon, Phenix Hall breathed ideology, philosophy, bold disagreements, and in the end, respect and greater understanding. Though the best of bad weather was upon Concord and very little notice was provided for the occasion, the event was well-attended, bursting at the seams with the curious and the condescending. In his short three-day visit to New Hampshire, Lincoln had four venues scheduled; thus, Phenix Hall was written into Concord’s history, but that was just the beginning.
Theodore Roosevelt also campaigned at Phenix Hall. Would we have ridiculed his progressive way of thinking if he showed up today with his passion for labor laws, conservation, and his angst over big business. History tells us that by February 1902, he began the first of many antitrust suits to dissolve monopolies. With a passion for “America The Beautiful” he was responsible for establishing our some of our best-known national parks, protecting over 230 million square miles of land. What few may realize is that, as early as 1903, he established the first bird reserve in Pelican Island, Florida. Roosevelt was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906, and his influence and affluence were reached far beyond his presidency, which ended in 1909. Imagine what we would have heard from his “bully pulpit” in 1912?
Whether you were born and raised here and heard the stories handed down from generation to generation, are a visitor who enjoyed a walking tour, or perhaps just a curious history buff who read up on Concord’s history, it’s amazing to know how this building became a cornerstone of daily life. Phenix Hall replaced “Old” Phenix Hall after a fire in 1893. Then another fire, in 1950, consumed the upper floors of the hotel next door. With the top three hotel floors removed – including the bridge giving access to The Phenix Hall – the challenges seemed to be never-ending for the building.
It’s fascinating to know that the top stories of both buildings served many purposes: political rallies, stage productions, boxing matches, and even wrestling matches. Visitors on the walking tour learned there were even agricultural fairs and firemen’s dances held there.
Imagine if those walls could talk.
Concord developer Mark Ciborowski, the building’s owner, understands and is in the middle of an effort that will again set the stage for theater productions, concerts, political events, private parties, and other events to be held at Phenix Hall.
“As steward of Phenix Hall, I feel a sense of obligation to bring it back as a vibrant part of the Concord community,” Ciborowski said.
Ciborowski’s plan includes an addition a glass addition to contrast with the brick of the hall. “There will also be a lobby space created on both the main hall level as well as the balcony level allowing people to mingle before entering the back of the hall as you traditionally do in a theatre,” according to the Phenix Hall website.
Other improvements include bringing the location up to full code: adding another stair tower as an additional exit, renovation of the second-floor bathroom, sprinkler and fire alarm systems. He also plans to install modern lighting and sound systems while retaining a sense of the place’s history.
The cherry wooden seats will be polished and show ready, filling in the balcony and flowing along its full curve overlooking the stage. During intermission, patrons will be able to order a beverage of choice from an antique bar along the east wall. Even the Gold Metal Flour/Coca Cola artwork on the exterior will continue to be enjoyed by passers-by.
The very heart of Phenix Hall will beat again.
You can learn more about Ciborowski’s vision by visiting his website, thephenixblock.com.
