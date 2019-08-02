CONCORD — Intown Concord celebrates the vibrancy of the community by challenging members to some friendly competition. Join them downtown on the State House Lawn and City Plaza for the Camp Intown: Old-Fashioned Field Day, Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The free event will feature three-legged, sack and wheelbarrow races, along with hula hoop and limbo contests. All ages, young and young at heart, are welcome to enjoy this one-day event.
Dance to the beat with DJ Nazzy Nazz from 105.5 WJYY on City Plaza, race to the finish line in the State House Lawn Relay Zones while balancing an egg on a spoon, bounce across the grass in a burlap sack, sprint in-sync with a friend or family member, or conquer the obstacle course. Sign up for relay times by visiting the Intown Concord website or signup.com/go/tXAWaJi.
Other activities include lawn games and arts and crafts, along with a Stuff-the-Bus School Supply Drive. Intown Concord wants to fill an entire bus with supplies for local classrooms.
For more information, visit www.IntownConcord.org, or call 603-226-2150.
Camp Intown: Old-Fashioned Field Day is sponsored by New Hampshire Federal Credit Union, Binnie Media and 105.5 WJYY, and Zoe & Co. Professional Bra Fitters. The event is also supported by Community Partners the City of Concord and the Concord Parks & Recreation Department.
