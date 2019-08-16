CONCORD — The Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S. Main St. is the newest live venue and club. It’s situated conveniently off Interstate 93, just feet from the Capitol Center for the Arts. The stage was previously the Concord Theatre, a once-vibrant movie house which closed in 1994 after decades as a community fixture.
In 2018, the CCA took ownership of the building thanks to a combination of tax credits, individual support and a naming sponsorship from the Bank of New Hampshire. Community interest and support remained high throughout the construction stage. In June 2019, the building formally reopened as the Bank of New Hampshire Stage during Concord’s Market Days festivities. Grand opening festivities are planned for mid-October 2019.
The Bank of New Hampshire Stage is booked well into 2020 with everything from musical acts and comedy to video broadcast presentations and live theater. A second-floor bar and lounge, The Cantin Room, features a performance space for singer-songwriters or spoken word artists. A complete schedule of upcoming shows is available by visiting www.banknhstage.com.
The 30 feet wide by 16 feet deep stage is complete with backstage dressing rooms, kitchenette, rest rooms, and storage. There is an easy-access loading dock, and a state-of-the-art LED moving light system and audio system, configurable to accommodate a variety of programming. A 24 foot wide by 14 foot high video wall is complete with surround sound. The venue offers seating for up to 300 guests in a movable stadium seating unit and fixed balcony seats. There is space for up to 424 patrons in a standing-only or club-style set up. The Cantin Room has additional table seating, a stage area, and a second-floor bar with large windows overlooking Main Street. The Capitol Center for the Arts box office has relocated to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage building, with first-floor window service in the downtown district.
