Christine Charman

Catholic Charities NH has hired Christine Charman as its grants manager. (Courtesy photo / Catholic Charities NH)

MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities NH, one of the state’s largest social services organizations, announced the hiring of Christine Charman as its grants manager.

Charman will oversee and manage Catholic Charities NH’s grants program, which provides funding for programs that support individuals and families in need, of all backgrounds and beliefs, throughout New Hampshire. As an organization committed to addressing many of the top social issues impacting New Hampshire — such as poverty, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veteran support, unsafe environments for children and isolation among seniors — Charman will connect grantors, foundations and other funders with high-impact opportunities to drive meaningful change on both the statewide and local levels, based on their needs or areas of interest.

