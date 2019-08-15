BOULDER, Colo. — Kokopelli has announced the availability of its newest packraft, the Recon.
Packrafts combine the capabilities of a raft with that of a kayak, proving to be lightweight, yet durable, allowing paddlers to take their adventure anywhere.
The new Recon boasts the best attributes of the packraft and the whitewater kayak. Made out of reinforced PVC, the boat stands out in the packrafting category. While heavier than the traditional packraft, paddlers gain additional stability and durability to tackle rowdier water.
Packrafter Joey Schusler called the Recon "the go-to boat for larger water, and sharper surroundings, where failure is not an option and weight isn’t as paramount."
Schusler said the PVC construction allows for higher pressures, which increase overall performance.
"I took this boat down every rapid in the Grand Canyon, and had the time of my life," he said.
Another paddler, Scott Martin, weighed in, saying, "the Recon has opened up another avenue of enjoying the river for me. I can paddle my local creek at a lower volume than I could with a kayak, yet still, have fun.
"It handles small drops, low-volume creeks, and high-volume rivers well. I can guide beginner friends with little river-running experience down a river, since the boats are easy to paddle and you are not 'inside' the boat, like a kayak."
Becca Tarbox commented, "I started running rivers in the Nirvana boats and I love them; however, when I wanted to get into rowdier water, I was looking for a boat that was a little more sturdy and more stable. I'm not the most confident paddler and I wanted something that was stable enough to let me run bigger water without constantly captaining the swim team.
"I bought an inflatable whitewater kayak because that was really the only game in town that was similar to a packraft, but much more burly. I loved paddling in it, but it weighs about 35 pounds and doesn't pack down well, so it's not particularly easy to hike with or portage. Also, I found that the stability of the inflatable kayak came at a bit of cost; you sacrifice some maneuverability because it's pretty bulky and heavy.
"When I saw that Kokopelli was tinkering around with the idea for a PVC packraft, I was instantly chomping at the bit to try it out because it looked like the perfect boat for me. When I finally got my hands on one, I was not disappointed.
"For me, the Recon takes the best qualities of a packraft and an inflatable kayak and combines them into one boat. It's a self-bailer and it's the exact same size as the Nirvana boats, so I got my maneuverability back, but it's made of a much more bomber material which makes it both more durable and a lot stiffer for a more stable ride. At 18 pounds, it's quite a bit heavier than a normal packraft, but much lighter than an inflatable kayak."
Tarbox added, "I definitely wouldn't bring a Recon backpacking, but for shuttle laps, it’s perfect. Even if I need to hike a mile or two to a put-in, I don't find it to be prohibitively heavy. Inflated, the Recon is much easier to portage and walk around with than the kayak, both because of size and weight. In the water, I find it to be almost as stable as the inflatable kayak, and much more responsive for making quick moves. Instead of going through bigger rapids and just hoping I make it, I'm confident in the boat's stability and I'm now actually paddling through the rowdy sections and working on my technique so I can become a better paddler instead of a stronger swimmer."
Tristan Burnham noted, "It’s a self-bailer, so all the water drains out when you swamp your boat; basically it’s your own personal mini whitewater raft. It’s also easy to get in out of fast to portage or to scout a rapid.
"It’s heavier than other packrafts and requires a pump to get to a higher PSI, so you can’t just blow it up by mouth like other packrafts. This limits you to more accessible runs and not deep wilderness. However, since it’s burlier, it makes up for it in so many ways."
