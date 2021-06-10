WOLFEBORO — In partnership with NH Humanities, the New Hampshire Boat Museum kicks off its 2021 Lecture & Arts Series on Thursday, June 24 with Daniella Garran.
A coxswain on the men's varsity crew team at Connecticut College for four years, Garran competed in several prestigious regattas, including Head of the Charles, New England Rowing Championships and the Dad Vail Regatta. In addition to discussing her experiences in competition during which time she won four gold medals at various national championships, she will highlight events from her book, A History of Collegiate Rowing in America.
All lectures in the Series are virtual, while the featured art is locally produced and will be available for viewing at the museum. According to Executive Director Martha Cummings, NHBM’s 2021 Lecture & Arts Series is unique from past iterations in its focus on inclusivity and diversity.
“Most of our guest speakers will touch upon their personal experiences with diversity, as a woman or as a person of color in rowing, an historically privileged, white-male dominated sport,” she said. “It’s important that we peel back the many layers of lake culture, some of which are quite complex.”
All lectures in the series intersect with NHBM’s rowing exhibit, “Who’s In The Boat?”, which explores the sport of rowing and crew from many perspectives.
“We have a great season this year, exploring boating on our lakes from new perspectives in our museum’s exhibitions,” said Cummings.
She cited programs, such as Community Sailing and Boat Building, as “terrific opportunities for people to get out on the water themselves.”
“We also offer boat rides on the Millie B ride on Lake Winnipesaukee,” she added.
To learn more about NHBM’s 2021 Lecture & Arts Series, or other programs, visit nhbm.org.
