CONCORD — NH LAKES has announced its Lake Host courtesy boat inspection program is turning 20 this year. For the 20th summer, the organization’s nearly 800 Lake Hosts are teaching boaters at 100 of the busiest boat ramps throughout the state how to clean their boats to prevent the spread of invasive species.
Boating activities on New Hampshire’s lakes last summer increased as more people found ways to enjoy outdoor recreation during the pandemic and that trend is continuing this summer. And, more people boating means more chances to spread aquatic invasive species from waterbody to waterbody. The primary way invasive species spread is on boats that have not been thoroughly cleaned, drained, and dried between waterbodies.
Approximately 90 New Hampshire waterbodies contain infestations of invasive species that can clog boat motors and propellers, making boating unpleasant and difficult. Invasive species can make swimming dangerous and are difficult and expensive to manage. And, they are nearly impossible to get rid of once firmly established in a waterbody. Thanks to the efforts of Lake Hosts, the rate of spread of invasive plants — including milfoil — from lake to lake in New Hampshire has slowed over the past 19 years.
NH LAKES asks that all boaters take the following simple steps after taking their boat out of the water to prevent the spread of invasive species:
CLEAN: Clean off all mud, plants, animals, and debris from your boat, trailer, and gear. Clean off anchors and anchor lines, water intake grates on jet-powered craft, kayak and canoe cockpits, storage compartments, and paddles, too! Dispose of all material away from the lake where it won’t wash back into the water. Cleaning is the law in New Hampshire.
DRAIN: Drain the motor, bilge, live wells, ballast tanks, storage compartments, and gear. Blow out water in jet-powered craft and tip paddle craft and motors to let out water. Drain all equipment in an area where the water won’t flow back into the lake. OPEN/REMOVE drain plugs and keep out/open while trailering. Draining is the law in New Hampshire.
DRY: If possible, wait at least five days before launching into the lake again. If you don’t have five days, dry off everything that came in contact with the water — a towel will work.
“The thousands of individuals who have served as Lake Hosts over the years are truly heroes. If you have been part of our Lake Host Team — thank you — and please pat yourself on the back!” commented Andrea LaMoreaux, NH LAKES president. “If you know a Lake Host, or see a Lake Host this summer during your travels, please take a moment to thank them.”
For more information, visit nhlakes.org, email info@nhlakes.org, or call 603-226-0299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.