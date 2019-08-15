LACONIA — 'Boating Industry' magazine named Irwin Marine as number 12 in its 2018 Top 100 dealers.
The announcement came at a black-tie gala in Orlando last December.
“From the thousands of dealers in North America — and hundreds of nominations — these 100 dealers are the best of the best,” said Top 100 Program Director Jonathan Sweet. “With growth of more than 16%, this elite group more than doubled the growth rate of the industry as a whole.”
The Top 100 is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America. The list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service, and more. The 'Boating Industry' Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America every year since 2005.
“We are excited to once again be recognized as a Top 100 Dealer, rising to the No. 12 position in North America," said Irwin Marine President and General Manager Bruce Wright. "This is a recognition of the effort put forth by each one of our employees, to bring the customer an enjoyable and positive boating experience.”
'Boating Industry' recognized eight other companies with Best in Class awards, for companies that particularly excelled in one area of their business. Irwin was recognized as the Best Industry Advocate.
The award was recognition for the efforts extended by Irwin Marine to initiate online boat registrations in New Hampshire. Irwin was the “pilot dealer” in the state, having created and tested the online registrations. As a result of Irwin Marine’s efforts, other businesses now have access to the state platform and the public benefits from the speed and convenience of it.
“We’re humbled to receive this award," said Bill Irwin, vice president of sales and marketing. "It was lots of hard work by my brother, John, helping to expand today's technology to the New Hampshire boat registrations.”
