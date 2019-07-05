MEREDITH — The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is encouraging boat owners to install a bilge sock, which absorbs excess oil and gas, preventing them from polluting the lake. One quart of oil could contaminate 250,000 gallons of water.
Proper boat maintenance protects the lake. Oil and fuel can leak from the boat’s engine and collect in the bilge compartment. When the bilge is activated, the chemicals are discharged into the lake. Using a bilge sock is an easy and inexpensive way to protect Winnipesaukee.
This summer, Lake Winnipesaukee Association AmeriCorps members will be visiting and speaking with marinas about adding the installation and removal of bilge socks into their fall and spring maintenance program. Bilge socks cost about $10, a low-cost investment to help keep Winnipesaukee clean.
Other tips to being a clean boater include:
● Use proper care when fueling your boat — do not top off your tank.
● Do not wash your boat in the lake — only at an approved wash station, or away from the lake. Use nontoxic, and chlorine- and phosphate-free cleaners.
● Use pump-out stations — it is illegal to discharge untreated sewage into the lake.
● Clean, drain, and dry your boat when trailering to help prevent the spread of invasive species from one water body to another.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is dedicated to protecting the water quality and natural resources of the lake and its watershed. For additional information, contact 603-581-6632 or email mail@winnipesaukee.org.
