NEWBURY — The League of NH Craftsmen's 86th annual Craftsmen’s Fair will run Saturday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. As one of the oldest craft fairs in the nation, more than 25,000 visitors are expected to enjoy the work of hundreds of the League’s juried craftsmen, unique live demonstrations, one-of-a-kind crafts, innovative exhibitions, food and live music.
“This year it’s all about the new – exhibitions, workshops, bands and food, as well as inspiring crafts,” said Miriam Carter, executive director of the League of NH Craftsmen. “This is more than a shopping experience, it’s an opportunity to explore the world of fine craft making. As a statewide arts organization and nonprofit, this is our yearly opportunity to celebrate our members and their extraordinary talent. This event is one you will not want to miss.”
Visitors will see the fair’s newest presentation: Art, Craft & Design: The Exhibition; its visual experience is a perfect way to explore ideas for using fine craft in everyday life. In the Sculpture Garden, visitors will discover how to incorporate fine craft with plantings in their own gardens.
Visitors can enjoy hands-on workshops, helping them experience first-hand what it’s like to create a piece of art. Fair attendees can also learn about different craft techniques during daily demonstrations and marvel at the craftsmanship from the state’s young talent (ages 12-19) in the Next Generation tent, featuring the work of young craftsmen who are mentored by juried members of the League.
The members symbolize the best of the state’s rich craft tradition of quality, handcrafted excellence. Contemporary and traditional fine art and craft will be represented at the fair, including intricate baskets, handblown glass, functional and decorative ceramics, framed original prints, metal sculptures, vibrant folk art, modern and traditional furniture, elaborate quilts, and wearable art and jewelry.
Those looking to relax can stroll the grounds and enjoy original music from local musicians. Visitors can also embrace the outdoors while enjoying the food offerings, including Thai, Southwestern and wood-fired pizza, as well as New Hampshire craft beer and wine.
With circus-sized tents, visitors will welcome the shade on hot days and be protected from the rain. Free parking is available on site.
Admission is $15 for adults, with discounted rates for seniors, veterans, active duty military and large groups. Pets other than service animals are not allowed. Children 12 and under can attend for free.
For information and tickets, visit https://www.nhcrafts.org/annual-craftsmens-fair/.
